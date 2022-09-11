Apologize already

This letter refers to the editorial, ‘Indicting Imran’ (September 9, 2022) which discussed the sensitive issue of the contempt of court case against the PTI chairman, who used threatening language against a judge. Although the IHC required Khan to apologize for his statements, the former PM has fallen short of doing so, merely expressing regret for his actions instead. Undoubtedly, Imran Khan is a popular leader therefore, he should be careful of what he says when addressing the public. Popularity should not give him a license to say as he wills, and leaders in the past have received stricter punishments for smaller offences. It is time Imran Khan learnt from his mistakes and penned a proper, sincere apology.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
