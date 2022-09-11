PESD holds ceremony to mark World First Aid Day

LAHORE : Rescue-1122 organised a ceremony to commemorate World First Aid Day in Lahore Rescue Command & Control Centre here on Saturday.

A large number of Rescue Scouts, Rescuers, and senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters, District Lahore attended the ceremony. Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony.

On the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue-1122 has provided first aid to 11.11 million emergency victims and the mission of the Rescue Service is to have first aider in every home.

He also highlighted that Rescue-1122 has trained over 200,000 volunteers through different programmes and over 5,000 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) are established at the Union Councils level for developing safer communities.

Dr Rizwan invited all citizens to download Mobile App “Pak Life Saver” or cpr.gov.pk for online first aid training and certification followed by hands-on practice of lifesaving skills at their nearest Rescue Station.

He also witnessed first aid demonstrations performed by the volunteers at different stalls regarding CPR, bleeding control, spinal injury, splinting, and spine board shifting. Meanwhile, a training programme was also organised in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) regarding World First Aid Day on Saturday. Punjab Safe Cities Authority staff and Police Communication Officers were trained by Rescue-1122.

In the training, the participants were told how to provide timely first aid in an emergency situation. Rescue-1122 imparted training to Safe City staff on life saving skills such as fire fighting, first aid and CPR. Simple methods of rescue were also taught during the training.