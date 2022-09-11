Emergency ambulance service launched in Hyderabad

The Sindh health department on Saturday launched an emergency ambulance service in the Hyderabad district as part of the Rescue 1122 Sindh Emergency Services.

The emergency ambulances, which are 12 in number, will be operated by the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) expanding the operations that they had already been providing to the city with two ambulances, in addition to those operated in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Larkana, officials in the provincial health department said, adding that the service was free of charge.

According to a statement, during the Covid-19 emergency, a temporary setup was established by the SIEHS at the request of the health department, which has been operating with two ambulances in Hyderabad since November 21, 2020.