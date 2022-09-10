LHC seeks report from CEC on deferring bypolls

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, Friday sought a detailed report from the chief election commissioner on postponement of by-polls scheduled for Sept 11 in Punjab districts. The court ordered this on a petition filed by PDM candidate from NA-157 Ali Musa Gilani, challenging the ECP decision.
HARIPUR: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Senator Pir Sabir Shah here on Friday warned to...
FAISALABAD: Two persons were killed as a gas pipeline exploded near here on Friday. Rescue-1122 said that two workers...
ISLAMABAD: Amid protests by importers for increasing Customs Duty and Regulatory Duty on luxury items, fresh fruits...
ISLAMABAD: After committing U.S $1.3 million for Pakistan on the flash appeal of the United Nations, Denmark has...
KALAT: A man has been arrested from Kalat’s Mangchar area in Balochistan for throwing several crates of Iranian...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory has detected Type-1 wild poliovirus in the environmental samples...
