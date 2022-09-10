 
Saturday September 10, 2022
LHC seeks report from CEC on deferring bypolls

By Our Correspondent
September 10, 2022

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, Friday sought a detailed report from the chief election commissioner on postponement of by-polls scheduled for Sept 11 in Punjab districts. The court ordered this on a petition filed by PDM candidate from NA-157 Ali Musa Gilani, challenging the ECP decision.

