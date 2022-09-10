Flying car can carry a single pilot at speeds of up to 63mph

WASHINGTON: From The Jetsons to Harry Potter, flying cars are staple features in science fiction blockbusters. Now, the firm behind a futuristic vehicle inspired by The Jetsons has secured $10 million investment.
Tuscany-based startup Jetson unveiled Jetson ONE last year - a flying vehicle with top speeds of 63mph and a range of around 20 miles. The developers claim that ‘anyone can buy and operate one’ - that is, if you have a spare £80,000 ($92,000) to burn.The all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft was launched in October last year and proved so popular it sold out almost immediately for delivery later this year.
Now, Jetson has opened a new research and development hub in Arezzo, Tuscany. The hub features an 800 metre long airstrip for flight testing.
