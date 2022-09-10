POs among 73 arrested in Mardan

TAKHT BHAI: The Mardan district police on Friday arrested 73 persons, including four proclaimed offenders, six abettors of outlaws and three drug peddlers.

An official said that on the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in Takht Bhai, Rustam, Katlang, Toru and Hoti areas.

During the actions, four wanted men along with six accomplices and three drug peddlers were nabbed.

The police parties recovered 2.5kg charas, some quantity of heroin and crystal meth (ice), 10 pistols, a Kalashnikov, one shotgun, and bullets. Another 60 suspects were arrested at various checkpoints for further investigations.