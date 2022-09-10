POs among 73 arrested in Mardan

TAKHT BHAI: The Mardan district police on Friday arrested 73 persons, including four proclaimed offenders, six abettors of outlaws and three drug peddlers.
An official said that on the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in Takht Bhai, Rustam, Katlang, Toru and Hoti areas.
During the actions, four wanted men along with six accomplices and three drug peddlers were nabbed.
The police parties recovered 2.5kg charas, some quantity of heroin and crystal meth (ice), 10 pistols, a Kalashnikov, one shotgun, and bullets. Another 60 suspects were arrested at various checkpoints for further investigations.
ISLAMABAD: Deploring that people have started dying due to diseases in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan...
DI KHAN: Four members of a family sustained serious burn injuries as a result of a gas leakage blast in Dera city on...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory has detected Type-1 wild poliovirus in the environmental samples...
HARIPUR: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Senator Pir Sabir Shah here on Friday warned to...
Tribal leaders say the district administration has sidelined them after the merger of ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant officials to work out modalities for launching Insaf...
Comments