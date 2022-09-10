15 Pak squash players to play 10 international events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 15 squash players are participating in 10 international events in September and October.

According to details, Asim Khan is featuring in the Cleveland Skating Club Open that is scheduled in the United States from September 29 to October 3.

Tayyab Aslam is to take part in the Netsuite Open (PSA world tour silver category) scheduled in the United States from September 30 to October 4. He is drawn against England’s Nick Wall in the first round.

M Farhan will participate in the 2nd Bangabandhu Squash Tournamen in Bangladesh from October 5-10.

Asim Khan, Saeed Abdul, Naveed Rehman, Abdul Malik, and Asif Mehmood will compete in Athletic Club Open in the United States from October 12-16. Ibrahim Noorani has got wildcard in this event.

Hamza Sharif and Farhan Hashmi will compete in Burnt Squash Open in the United States from October 14-17.

Ammad Fareed is in the main round of Jansher Khan Canberra Open that is to be held in Australia from October 18-22.

Asim Khan is to feature in the Life Time Chicago Open in the United States from October 19-23.

Talha Saeed and Moeen ud Din will participate in Paybyface Randburg Open in South Africa from October 19-23.

Ammad Fareed will participate in the Australian Open in Australia from October 26-30.

Israr Ahmed, Hamza Shareef, Farhan Hashmi, Saeed Abdul, Naveed Rehman, and Abdul Malik will take part in Greenwich Open in the United States from October 26-30.