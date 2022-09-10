Profit over quality

There are thousands of registered as well as unregistered schools in Karachi. They charge exorbitant monthly and admission fees but they don’t hire good and capable teachers that can impart a quality education to their pupils. These standards and practices of these schools are supposed to be regulated by the provincial government, but the latter is failing to fulfil its duties in this respect.
As a result, many of our children are not getting a good education and are lagging behind the rest of the world. The concerned authorities must address these issues as soon as possible.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
