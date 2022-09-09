Kaira writes letter to CM, Governor of Punjab

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Governor of Punjab, Baligh-ur-Rehman expressing severe reservation of the people of his constituency on the likely establishment of a new tehsil, named Kunjah, (a local administrative unit) in district Gujarat.

Kaira in the letter said: “I am writing this letter on behalf of my constituency, who approached me to express their grievances and urged me to take up this matter of grave concern of public importance with your office. It has come to the notice of the masses that the government of Punjab is likely to establish a new tehsil namely Kunjah in district Gujarat.

This announcement give rise to a sense of resentment and unrest among the people of these areas, as the local residents are historically, socially and economically dependent and connected with Tehsil Kharian.