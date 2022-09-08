Lahore ‘most polluted city’ in world

Commuters ride along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 16, 2021. —AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s second largest city, Lahore, has been declared the ‘most polluted city’.

According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore’s air quality index was recorded at 164 points, while Karachi was as the seventh most polluted city with 132 points recorded on the Air Quality Index.

According the report, following Lahore, Kuwait city was ranked as the second most polluted city, followed by Riyadh as the third most polluted city. On the Air Quality Index, the points starting from 151 to 200 denote air pollution is detrimental to health.