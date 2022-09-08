Contempt of court case: IHC gives last chance to ex-GB CJ for submission of witness list

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted the last opportunity to ex-chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim to submit the witnesses list in the contempt of court case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against Rana Shamim pertaining to his controversial statement about the alleged telephonic conversation of the ex-chief justice. The Chief Justice remarked that through publishing the affidavit, it was attempted to affirm that the IHC judges could be compromised. Chief Justice Minallah said the relevant appeals were pending with the IHC and his statement could have an impact on the right to a fair trial. The court asked the accused to submit the witnesses list by next Monday, saying if he proved his allegation true then no action would be taken against him.

He said the IHC had given a judgment that contempt of court could not be applied to the criticism of judges only. “However, the matter of influencing a pending case was different,” he added. Rana Shamim said he wanted to tender an unconditional apology. At this, the Chief Justice said first the accused must prove his allegation, and if he failed then he could admit it as his misconception. The case was subsequently adjourned till September 12.