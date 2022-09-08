Fake tea leaves seized, unit sealed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Wednesday confiscated over 5,000 kilograms of fake tea leaves from a production unit during a raid in Rampura locality here.

During the crackdown, the officials of the authority caught the accused red-handed while producing fake tea leaves.

According to a press release, the production unit was using a range of adulterants in the production process. The authority claimed that over 600 litres of non-food grade colour were also confiscated from the premises. The fake tea leaves were placed on a dirty rooftop.

The officials said the production unit was supplying fake tea leaves to various parts of the province. During the operation, machines used in the production process of the tea leaves were also confiscated, and the unit was sealed.

Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan commended the field team for the successful operation against fake tea leaves and said the authority had intensified its crackdown against the adulteration mafia.