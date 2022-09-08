 
Thursday September 08, 2022
Two U14 Asian Tennis events in October

By Our Correspondent
September 08, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan will host two under-14 Asian Tennis Championships in Islamabad from October 1-16.

The championships will have singles and doubles events. The venue of the events is PTF Tennis Complex (hard courts) and the tournament director is Zaira Ahmed Zaka.

