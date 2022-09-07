In-flight theft: where did 1.5kg gold go?

A representative image.

KARACHI: The theft of gold worth Rs20 million from the cabin baggage during a flight from Dubai to Karachi on September 4 has become a major puzzle. Officials concerned are into a huddle but no clue to the theft has been found yet.

Sources said a foreign airlines flight FZ335 from Dubai had landed at Karachi Airport on Sunday at 4:00pm. A traveller, Mohammad Moonis, told the cabin crew that 1,542 grams gold in his bag kept in cabin luggage had been stolen. The crew kept the doors of the aircraft closed and informed the airport security immediately.

Scanning of all the passengers and their luggage was conducted, but the gold could not be recovered. The aircraft and the cabin crew were also searched, the sources said. The passenger had informed the Customs authorities in advance about bringing the gold to Pakistan. He was legally bringing back half the value of the legally-exported jewellery in the form of gold. The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi.

The Customs authorities said the gold theft might have occurred at the time of departure from Dubai. The Airport police said they had information of gold theft during a flight, but it was not in the jurisdiction of their police station.