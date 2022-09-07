COAS on forefront for Islam, democracy, defence: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday praised Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for his efforts for Islam, democracy and national defence.

Addressing a conference on the Finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) at Jamia Ashrafia, he said, “I have seen Gen Bajwa very closely. He is always in the forefront for the defence and protection of Islam and Pakistan, and his efforts for Islam, democracy and national defence are commendable.”

The CM said the Pakistan Army and Islamic scholars had saved the country from chaos and civil war. He said that Gen Bajwa and the scholars reached an agreement and averted a crisis while a decision had been taken to take action against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, adding it was because of special efforts on the part of the army chief that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in concluded peacefully.

Pervaiz Elahi said the issue of ban on the Tablighi Jamaat in an Arab country was also resolved when the army chief met the ruler. He paid rich tributes to the Pak military’s martyrs.

Pervaiz said his government included the oath of Khatm Nabuwwat in the marriage certificate, and banned usury prescribing five-year jail for those found involved in this business. He said the ban on jobs would be lifted in 10 days and houses would be constructed for flood victims.

Member of Punjab Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Mufti Ahmad Ali, Shaykh Al-Hadith Hafiz Fazal Rahim, Maulana Azizur Rahman Sani, Maulana Mahboobul Hasan Tahir, Maulana Allah Wasaya and a large number of scholars attended the conference.