Flood death toll tops 1,320 across country

Flood affected children collecting their belongings from their damaged home after the unprecedented deadly flash flood hit the city.

ISLAMABAD: The raging floods on Tuesday claimed 11 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll across the country to 1,325.

As per the National Disaster Management Authority’s 24-hour situation report, one man died in Dadu, two women and six children in Kashmore and two children in Mirpurkhas. There was no incident or loss reported in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In Balochistan, landsliding in 24 km section of Wangu hills blocked the traffic movement on M-8. In KP, the debris of damaged infrastructure blocked N-95 from Behrain to Laikot-Kalam. At the N-50, the road was opened for traffic except breached section of Sagu Bridge.

In Sindh, N-55, Meher Johi Canal to Khairpur Nathan Shah was submerged and the road was closed. The massive torrential rains have so far damaged 1,688,005 houses, 5,735 km roads, 246 bridges and killed 750,481 cattle.