National grid deprived of 1000MW

LAHORE: The already strained National Grid has been deprived of around 1000mw electricity due to the collapse of the recently completed power lines.
No less than four towers of the transmission lines, including those commissioned last year from the 1320mw and 660mw coal power plants in the South with load centres up in the North. The 500kv D/C Port Qasim-Matiari and the Lucky-Matiari tripped on Sunday.
It was found out that towers 221, 223 collapsed, whsile tower 222 was also damaged. An official of NTDC confirmed that around 700mw of power were cut off due to the abrupt damage to the transmission lines.
