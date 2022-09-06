Govt urged to help flood victims in Chitral

CHITRAL: Chairman of Broghil Village Council Umar Rafi on Monday asked the federal and provincial governments, Aga Khan Foundation and World Food Programme to help the flood-hit people in the area.

“The torrential rains and subsequent floods have destroyed the roads and other infrastructure and created food insecurity in most parts of the Broghil Union Council,” he said while making an appeal for help at a press conference.

Flanked by councillor Rahmat Nawaz and others, Umar Rafi said that rains and floods had wreaked havoc in Broghil and Upper Yarkhun and destroyed roads, businesses, two hydropower projects and washed away cattle and irrigation channels in the area.

He said that flood affectees had no source of income in the prevailing price hike as cattle, farming, abodes and businesses of people all went in the blink of an eye in the devastating floods.

Umar Rafiappealed to the chief minister and chief secretary to order relevant quarters to launch a survey of damaged infrastructure and losses to compensate the poor people at the earliest.