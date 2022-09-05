Rizwan, Nawaz help Pakistan edge India in Asia Cup thriller

Pakistan's players celebrate their win at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 4, 2022. — AFP/ Karim Sahib

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan’s brave-hearted 71 and a quick fire 42 (of 20 balls) by Man of the Match Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to an exciting five-wicket win over arch-rival India in the Asia Cup Super-Four match at the Dubai Stadium Sunday.

In what turned out to be a nerve-racking match, Pakistan cantered home, hitting the winning 182 runs target on the penultimate ball of the match. Rizwan, who got his knee injured while keeping, played a scintillating knock, striking six fours and two sixes during his 52-ball stay at the wicket to set the tone for a big chase.

“As the whole world where cricket is followed was watching, I wanted to stay at the crease long and was hopeful that a good start would help the big hitters coming, later on, to win the day for Pakistan. It was exactly what happened. I am thankful to Allah Almighty for the success,” Rizwan said.

Mohammad Nawaz struck six boundaries and two sixes when Pakistan required these most in the middle overs to bring down the run rate helping the likes of Asif Ali (16) to take the total closer to the winning target.

Babar Azam (14) and Fakhar Zaman (15) lost their wickets early, before Rizwan and Nawaz added 73 runs for the third wicket to set the pace. Earlier, India got off to a blazing start scoring 50 in just five overs with Rohit Sharma and Raul, both scoring 28 each. Once they departed, Virat Kohli (60) took over and held the Indian innings together.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan (2-31) was the pick of bowlers while Nawaz (1-24) also bowled well. “It was close, yet I am happy as what happened today. We set a good target for Pakistan chase. Credit must go to Pakistan batsmen for reaching a good target,” India captain Rohit said.

Babar had all praise for Rizwan. “Rizwan and Nawaz stand won us the match. We stayed cool knowing well that we can win it even after facing a big total.” Meanwhile, in a message on Twitter, the DG ISPR congratulated green shirts, on behalf of Armed Forces, for an exciting win against India. Quoting a message for the COAS, he tweeted, “You have made us all proud Team Pakistan,” COAS.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the national cricket team for winning a thriller against the arch rival India saying the nation is proud of their national cricket team. The CM said the national cricket team displayed an excellent sports and defeated their traditional rival India.

He also appreciated Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Nawaz for their outstanding performances, adding, “This is the spirit which distinguishes the Pakistani nation.” The victory always belongs to hard work, enthusiasm and determination, said the CM and hoped that the national cricket team would display the same magnificent performance in the coming matches.