‘Khudai Khidmatgar’ opens relief camps

PESHAWAR: Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation has opened relief camps at Jehangira, Kheshgi and other parts of Nowshera and Tarnab in Charsadda.
Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, a member of Central Executive Committee of the Awami National Party) and Chairman Good Governance Forum, Engineer Ijaz Yusafzai and Dr Noor Jehan, Former Vice Chancellor took the step under the auspices of the organization. The team distributed essential food and non-items to the victims. Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah said the disasters bring into focus the efficacy of disaster management and overall crisis of governance.
