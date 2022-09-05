Temporary bridge constructed at Bahrain Bazaar

PESHAWAR: The Swat district administration continued relief operation on Sunday engaging the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Engineering wing of 11 Corps and hydrologists to construct a temporary bridge on Daral Khwar at Bahrain Bazaar that enabled them to shift heavy machinery to the flood-affected areas in Upper Swat. The hard work helped the district administration establish a temporary wooden bridge in 36 hours.

“In Sha Allah, the Bahrain-Kalam road will be reopened for traffic very soon. There is neither any human crisis nor lack of food in the flood-stricken areas,” said Swat Additional Deputy Commissioner Abrar Wazir.

He said the road from Kalam to Peshmal has been cleared through a joint operation of NHA, Kalam Hotel Association and local volunteers of Kalam valley.

The offcial said the administration had successfully completed the rescue operation by airlifting around 3,000 tourists from Kalam to Mingora in a single helicopter of the KP government.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had given his helicopter to the Swat administration for rescuing the tourists stranded in Kalam when the violent floods hit the tourist destination on August 26.

To facilitate the people of the affected areas, the Swat district administration has established a free shuttle service from Lambat to Chamghari.

Besides, 30 volunteers from Bahrain took sixty food packages from Bahrain and distributed them among the affected people in Lambat.

The administration set up medical camps in flood-affected areas and gave free medicines to patients suffering from multiple health complications.