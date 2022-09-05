HED cell to resolve students’ online admission issues

LAHORE:On the order of the Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the higher education department has set up a redress cell in the office of the Director Public Instructions (DPI) to resolve the issues of the students applying through the online admission system.

It has learnt that intervention of the ombudsman office resulted in the necessary repair and handing over of the building of the Government Elementary School, Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat, at a cost of Rs7.6 million. The ombudsman office also moderated for laying the sewerage line with Rs3.5 lakh in a Khushab street after one Atiqur Rehman approached it for the provision of clean drinking water to the residents, the spokesman added.

As a result of department proceedings initiated on a separate request made by Muhammad Shahzad of Bahawalpur, three employees of the school education department in Hasilpur Tehsil have been found guilty in the preliminary departmental inquiry. Now, a formal departmental inquiry has been recommended against them under PEEDA Act, 2006 to the district education authority Bahawalpur, the spokesman said.

In another development, the irrigation department has repaired the canal bridge at the cost of Rs1.3 million in the Vehari district to facilitate locals. On the intervention of the ombudsman office at the request of Mubashir Iqbal, a Sahiwal-based plaintiff, the protective grille of a public passage has also been repaired at Rs73,800.

Foreigners’ participation in fellowship programme lauded: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar termed the participation of doctors from abroad in Mini Fellowship Programme at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) as an honour for Pakistan.

Talking to the participating doctors of the 7th batch of Mini-Fellowship Programme, he said that this proved that medical education and training in Pakistan was of international standards.

Prof Dr Muhammad Hanif while giving a briefing said that about 70 orthopedic surgeons had successfully completed their fellowship in different specialties of surgery and the hands-on training workshop has enhanced the professional skills of orthopedic surgeons.

Prof Al-Freed Zafar said that the first priority of the people associated with the medical field should be to serve the suffering humanity, for which they needed to continuously improve their knowledge and professional skills so that they could serve the patients better.