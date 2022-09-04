286 get degrees in NUML convocation

Islamabad : The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held its 19th convocation in the main campus here on Saturday with 286 graduates of various disciplines receiving degrees and 23 gold medals.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion, where NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, pro-rectors, deans, registrar, directors, heads of departments, and a large number of students along with their parents were in attendance. Afridi congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines and stressed the importance of time and knowledge. He said that students are the real future asset of Pakistan, and they should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

"All graduates must realise how lucky they were to be educated in an institution like NUML and appreciated their parents for choosing the best possible institution for them," he said. Earlier, the rector highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education. He said the university had over 300 PhD faculty members and the number was consistently growing. The rector highlighted milestones achieved by NUML in curricular, co-curricular, extra-curricular, research articles and projects, sports, infrastructure improvement along with procurement of IT equipment to meet the growing challenges of the current age.

He also shed light on the social outreach programmes and a comprehensive 'Stud­ents Support Programme' where over 1,900 students were awarded various scholarships worth Rs112 million in one year. "I hope that these graduates will serve the nation to their full capacity and change the country and society for the better," he said.