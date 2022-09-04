Saadi to feature in CW Karate Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan's ace karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas will reach England on Monday (tomorrow) to feature in the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship which will begin in Birmingham from September 7.
“Yes I will reach on Monday,” Saadi told 'The News' from Dubai on Saturday.
But the big issue is that he has not been able to get the support of the government.
“Federation had written a letter to the PSB but no green signal has been received yet,” the fighter said.
Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) had written a letter to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) the other day requesting the Board to provide Rs500,000 to the fighter so that he could meet his ticket, board and lodging charges.
The two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist will be looking for his third title in the event. Saadi has to his credit golds in the 2009 Johannesburg and 2013 Montreal Commonwealth Games. The 2014 Las Vegas US Open champion is currently undergoing training in Dubai where he is settled with his family.
He has recently featured in the Islamic Games but saw a second round exit when he lost to the world champion from Uzbekistan after a nail-biting finish to the -75kg fight.
KARACHI: Punjab Boxing Association held an emergent General Council meeting at Lahore on Saturday with its president...
NEW YORK: Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson says he expects major tournaments will not ban LIV Golf players and the...
ADORTMUND: A goal from forward Marco Reus has seen Dortmund claim first position on the Bundesliga table with a 1-0...
KARACHI: As many as 35 players will be finalised on Monday for the men's senior football team camp which will begin...
LONDON: Kai Havertz scored the late winner as big-spending Chelsea fought back for a controversial 2-1 win against...
TOWNSVILLE, Australia: Zimbabwe stunned a nearly full-strength Australia by three wickets on Saturday to claim a...
Comments