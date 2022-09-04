Sindh govt not ready to ensure clean drinking water supply to Karachi, says Wasim Akhtar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Deputy Convener Wasim Akhtar said on Saturday said the country was running because of Karachi’s revenue, but, unfortunately, the people of the city didn’t have access to clean drinking water.

“There’s no drainage system in the metropolis. The whimsy of the electric power has increased to an extent that the life of the people has become a living hell,” said Akhtar while addressing a public protest demonstration in Baldia Town, adding there was a need for the power supply company’s accountability.

The MQM-P leader said that the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government had been ruling the province for the past 14 years but it could not ensure a clean drinking water supply and a sustainable drainage system in the city. “The people of Karachi are deprived of their basic human rights defined by the constitution of Pakistan. However, the provincial government has been violating the constitution by not providing basic needs to the people”.

After the recent rains, diseases were spreading due to the gushing gutters and contaminated water. The citizens had been left at the mercy of the Tanker Mafia.

“We demand that the unannounced and long load shedding must be stopped, ensure clean drinking water supply, ban the entry of tanker mafia, and construct drainage systems. If the government does not fulfill its responsibilities, then the party workers would have the right to demonstrate in front of power corridors.”