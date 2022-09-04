NZ cricket security team satisfied with arrangements in Karachi

A New Zealand cricket security delegation visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Saturday and expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements.

Officials said the four-member security delegation of the New Zealand Cricket Board comprising Reg Dickason, Simon Lasley, Greg Mann and Heath Mills visited the SSU headquarters. DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed chaired a meeting and briefed the delegation over the security arrangements related to the visit of the New Zealand cricket team to Pakistan.

The New Zealand delegation, senior PCB officials, intelligence officials, Wing Commander Sindh Rangers Babar Javed, officials of the Special Branch and traffic police and other senior officers attended the meeting.

DIG Ahmed informed the delegation about the security arrangements to be place regarding the visit of the New Zealand cricket team to Pakistan, especially for the matches to be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

He said SSU commandos had been provided with advanced professional training and were equipped with modern weapons and communication system, and the (SWAT) team of the SSU would deal with any unexpected situation.

He further said that in the past, various international teams like the Australian cricket team had successful visits to Pakistan, which indicated the fact that Pakistan was a safe country for international sports activities. The delegation reviewed the security arrangements made at the airport, stadium, roads and hotels in the context of the matches at the National Stadium and expressed their satisfaction.

The delegation also visited various departments of the SSU headquarters and appreciated the maintained professional standards and enhanced professionalism of police commandos. Later, the delegation along with DIG Ahmed and PCB officials also visited the National Stadium.