Cop martyred in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants martyred a cop, Zahoorudin, in the limits of Chaudwan Police Station here on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that the cop, who was the driver of the police patrolling van, was going to office for duty on his motorcycle when armed men opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of Chaudwan Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan. Zahooruddin suffered multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The accused managed to flee from the spot. Zahooruddin, who had earlier been injured in a terrorist bomb attack, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with full state honours.