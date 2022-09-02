SHC reserves order on plea for equal distribution of flood aid

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking equal distribution of funds and relief packages to the flood affected people in Sindh.
The petitioner, Mureed Ali Shah, submitted that the provincial government did not take precautionary steps despite prediction of heavy rains and floods in different districts of the province.
He submitted that the government did not establish relief camps in the flood affected districts despite that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued details of relief goods.
The petitioner submitted that thousands of affected families were still waiting for relief goods. He apprehended that the relief goods might be distributed to the influential landlords. He requested the court to appoint judicial magistrates as relief commissioners for distribution of relief goods to the affected people.
