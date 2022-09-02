Flood-hit girl gang-raped in Sanghar

SUKKUR: An accused was arrested for allegedly raping a flood-affected girl on the pretext of providing her ration.

According to reports, the girl, a resident of Bismillah colony of Shahdadpur of district Sanghar, issued a video that went viral in which she accused that Ghul Sheer Machi, on the pretext of providing her ration, confined her in an abandoned house, where he and three others gang-raped her.

Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon and SSP Dr Farukh Lanjar have ordered police to arrest the accused. The SHO arrested Ghul Sheer Machi and sent the victim of rape to hospital for examination. He added that raids are underway to arrest the other accused.