Flood-hit girl gang-raped in Sanghar

SUKKUR: An accused was arrested for allegedly raping a flood-affected girl on the pretext of providing her ration.
According to reports, the girl, a resident of Bismillah colony of Shahdadpur of district Sanghar, issued a video that went viral in which she accused that Ghul Sheer Machi, on the pretext of providing her ration, confined her in an abandoned house, where he and three others gang-raped her.
Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon and SSP Dr Farukh Lanjar have ordered police to arrest the accused. The SHO arrested Ghul Sheer Machi and sent the victim of rape to hospital for examination. He added that raids are underway to arrest the other accused.
Imran Khan was asked about diamond necklace his wife Bushra Bibi allegedly received from a property tycoon
LAHORE: Although the current life expectancy for Pakistan in 2022 stands at 67.64 years, a 0.23% increase from 2021,...
WASHINGTON: The US has once again rejected PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations that his...
President Arif Alvi has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new PRCS chairman for three years.
PARIS: Rainfall 10 times heavier than usual caused Pakistan´s devastating floods, the European Space Agency said...
VATICAN CITY: The world’s smallest army, in the world’s smallest state, is growing and looking for a few good men....
Comments