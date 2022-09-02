Flood aid keeps coming from friendly states

Workers carrying a flag of UAE aid to Pakistan on Aug 31, 2022. Foreign Office

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: More countries and organised have pledged aid in the aftermath of the devastating floods that have hit Pakistan killing more than 1,000 people and displaced millions.

The prime minister and ruler of Dubai directed providing urgent aid worth AED50 million, besides the UAE has begun delivering relief goods worth $50m. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed urgent aid worth AED50 million to provide relief to those affected by the floods in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that the UAE had begun the delivery of the first tranche of relief goods worth $50m. He added that he had held a telephone call with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan last night during which the UAE president had assured him of continued assistance for flood victims.

In response to PM Shehbaz’s tweet, the UAE embassy in Pakistan said: “We affirm the commitment to stand by the people of Pakistan in the current challenges of floods, embodying the humanitarian role set by our founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, we thank the partners in Pakistan for their cooperation to deliver aid to the affectees.” Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, has expressed gratitude to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sending relief goods to the flood-hit people of Pakistan.



The EU has mobilised € 2.15 million in support for live saving assistance, health services, food supplies, shelter and cash assistance. The Civil Protection Mechanism of the EU has been activated, which brings concrete technical help by the EU Member States, such as for water purification, supply of tents etc. The Copernicus satellite service will provide satellite maps to help first responders on the ground. In the coming weeks, the EU will engage with the Pakistani authorities and other international donors to find out how best rehabilitation and reconstruction measures can be realised.

Later in the day, the United Kingdom announced further urgent life-saving support to Pakistan. Humanitarian support totalling £15 million from the UK will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. The latest funding comes after the UK provided £1.5 million for the disaster affectees last weekend. “We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects of climate change and the impact it is having on millions of people across the country,” Minister of State for South and Central Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad said in a statement today. “The UK is working around the clock with the Pakistan authorities to determine what support is required in the short-term and longer-term,” he vowed.

The World Health Organization announced to provide $10 million to support its work to treat the injured, deliver supplies to health facilities, and prevent the spread of infectious diseases to Pakistan over deadly floods. WHO has classified the flooding in Pakistan as a grade 3 emergency, the highest level.

‘Norway is also providing NOK 25 million following the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan for emergency relief and food security efforts to help those affected in this acute phase of the crisis. The Norway Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said the country is channelling approximately NOK 3 million through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and will in addition provide NOK 7 million to Norwegian Church Aid and NOK 5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Norway is also providing NOK 10 million to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Denmark has also announced to give DKK 10 Million (US$1.5 million) in aid to United Nations appeal for Flood in Pakistan. In a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, Mr. Ahmad Farooq, Denmark will also deploy state of the art water purification system in the flood affected areas,as clean water shortage and demand has gone up by the extreme floods in the country. “The water purification system will produce up to 200,000 liters of drinking water per day and will greatly help the affected people in accessing clean water” added the Ambassador.

Furthermore, the French Embassy in Pakistan announced to donate a 50-meter-long bridge and 83 modern and highly efficient water pumps to Pakistan amid devastating floods in the country, ARY News reported. According to a statement issued by the French Embassy in Pakistan, the country is going to cooperate with the government in facing devastating floods. A special flight would carry 83 highly efficient water pumps and other relief goods to the country, they added.

Also, Kazakhstan will provide Pakistan $400,000 as humanitarian assistance to help this country deal with the aftermath of deadly floods, the press service of the Kazakh government said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Singapore government will provide $50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by floods in Pakistan, the republic’s ministry of foreign affairs announced.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has approached G 20 countries for relief in debt payments as the country faces devastating floods. According to sources privy to the matter, six agreements with Japan, Italy and Spain will be finalized during the ongoing month for debt relief and it will help in deferring payments of US 189.5 million.

During the third session, G 20 countries have deferred debt payments of US 947 million and after agreements with the three countries, the sources said that the relief will reach US 1.13 billion. The sources within the economic affairs division said that the relief will include deferment of the US 3.1 million debt from Spain US 1.1 million from Italy and US 180 million from Japan.

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir adds: The British high commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, in his video broadcast that was shared by the Prime Minister house late in the evening, said that the total support by the British government has gone to £16.5 which is ten per cent of Pakistan-UN flash appeal for the flood victims. He assured the government and people of Pakistan that his country stands by them in the difficult times. In his English-Urdu narration, the high commissioner said that he is heartbroken on seeing the devastation caused by floods across Pakistan.