Provision of relief goods, rehab of flood victims top priority: Maryam

DERA GHAZI KHAN: PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the provision of relief goods along with the rehabilitation of the flood-hit families is the top most priority of the government.

Addressing the flood victims at Fazilpur district, Rajanpur on Wednesday, she said that she is visiting the flood-hit remote stations upon the direction of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

She said that PMLN leadership stands with the flood victims in these hard times and was taking all the possible measures for their immediate recovery and rehabilitation. She said that she brought ration to distribute among the flood-hit people while their miseries would soon be addressed.

Earlier, she arrived at Dera Ghazi Khan Airport and reached Rajanpur by road.Pervaiz Rashid, Capt ® Mohammed Safdar, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Sardar Mohammed Jamal Khan Leghari, Syed Abdul Aleem Shah and other PMLN leaders accompanied her. Meanwhile Maryam Nawaz luckily stayed safe after the stage she was standing on gave way.