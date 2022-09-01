World monkeypox outbreak tops 50,000 cases

GENEVA: More than 50,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in the global outbreak, WHO figures showed on Wednesday, but transmission is slowing in the virus hotspots of Europe and the United States.
The World Health Organisation’s dashboard listed 50,496 cases and 16 deaths as reported this year to the UN agency, which declared the outbreak a global public health emergency in July. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the declines in new infections proved the outbreak could be brought to a halt.
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday announced it is taking action to tackle a US-wide teacher...
NEW DELHI: India will formally commission its first home-built aircraft carrier on Friday, the culmination of 17 years...
REVADIM, Israel: Israeli archaeologists on Wednesday displayed a rare tusk half a million years old, from an enormous...
WASHINGTON: Top secret documents found at Donald Trump’s Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI...
MOSCOW: Iran wants stronger guarantees included in a text put forward by the EU aiming to salvage Tehran’s landmark...
NEW DELHI: Four women have died and nine others were hospitalised after undergoing sterilisation at a government-run...
Comments