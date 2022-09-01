 
Thursday September 01, 2022
Peshawar

‘Friend’ of transgendered person killed

By Bureau report
September 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and another injured when rivals opened fire on them for befriending a member of the transgender community.

One Ghulam Abbas told police that he along with Nauman had come to Iqbal Plaza on Dilazak Road to meet a transgendered friend.

