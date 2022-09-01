Collective efforts required to provide humanitarian response

Islamabad : Climate Change is real, and one can find its clear evidence and impact in ongoing flood situation in Pakistan.

The unusual rainfall patterns and severity of monsoon, GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood), abnormal high temperatures and heatwaves, long periods of drought are becoming a regular feature.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index published by non-profit group Germanwatch, Pakistan is the 8th most affected country by climate change – one of the most vulnerable nations in the world when it comes to the effects of climate change over the past two decades.

These facts were mentioned by Syed Shahid Kazmi, country coordinator, Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), a coordination forum of 38 INGOs in Pakistan, while speaking on the severe impact of climate change. He said that the recent flood situation is highly alarming in the country.

More than 33 million people are badly affected across Pakistan, and in high need of rescue and relief assistance.

The country is severely facing challenges related to food security, shelter and wash and health facilities according to UN Flood Response Plan.

Such large-scale humanitarian crisis requires combined efforts and capacity from all stakeholders working in Pakistan, including both national and international.

In addition, the scale of the emergency demands a higher level of international solidarity to respond to

the damages of flood victims in various part of the country.

He further said that the INGOs and humanitarian agencies immediately started response activities. The INGOs were able

to mobilise a sizeable amount of funds quickly and rapidly to reached out to more than half a million people in Pakistan by catering to the needs of Health, WASH, Food, and NFIs. UN also launched flash appeal with government of Pakistan at Islamabad and Geneva yesterday. But we can’t explain intensity of the damages as its quite massive.

It is high time that all the institutions work in strong coordination with the government of Pakistan at federal and provincial level to reach affected population Though in this critical time PHF members are receiving support and facilitation form PDMAs and NDMA are highly supportive of INGOs for carrying out relief and rescue services in different parts of the country and the spokesperson of Balochistan Government also assured full support to PHF members.

The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum also urged all the relevant government institution to provide full support to humanitarian agencies, so they provide a very strong role and support to government of Pakistan in time of higher need.

It is a time to focus more on collective actions and effective coordination at all levels for intensive humanitarian response.