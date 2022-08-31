Helping flood victims our noble duty: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza. — File

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said the armed forces are part of the nation and the services being provided by them to flood victims are their noble duty and it’s heartening to note that people are generously acknowledging it.

In a brief conversation here at the Turkish Victory Day reception on Tuesday evening, the CJCSC reminded that the armed forces turned up to assist the needy in every stressing time. They always lived up to the expectations of people with their dedication and valour.

Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci and Defence Attaché Brig Mehmet Suha Oztekin and Leader of Opposition in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem were present on the occasion. General Nadeem also had a jibe at Dr Shehzad Waseem but termed it “off the record”. Shehzad endorsed the efforts of the armed forces for the victims of flash floods. General Nadeem thanked people for their compliments for the armed forces and urged them to keep coming forward for the help of flood victims. He expressed his satisfaction about the international response for the flood-hit people and also eulogized Pakistanis’ response.