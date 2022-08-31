Climate change threat is real, potent: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the international community, particularly the developed world, should not leave developing countries like Pakistan at the mercy of climate change.

The prime minister held a meeting with the members of international media on Tuesday and briefed them about flood ravages in Pakistan. He said the devastation is evidence of seriousness of the threat posed by climate change.

He said despite having less than one percent share in carbon emission, Pakistan is ranked 8th in terms of exposure to climate hazards. “If it is us today, it can be somebody else tomorrow. The threat of climate change is real, potent and staring us in the face,” the prime minister said.

Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, made a telephone call to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates and briefed him on the latest floods situation in Pakistan. The premier once again expressed his deep gratitude for the timely humanitarian assistance and support provided by the UAE, and lauded the work being carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent and Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation in flood-hit areas.



Sheikh Mohamed expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan in tackling the natural calamity and offered all possible assistance to the affectees in this difficult time. APP adds: The prime minister, meanwhile, received a telephone call from President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The EU Council president of offered his condolences on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of devastating floods in Pakistan. The prime minister thanked the president for his expression of solidarity and appreciated the EU’s support of 2.15 million Euros for flood affectees in Pakistan. Briefing the EU Council president on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan due to unprecedented rainfall, the prime minister said that the floods had caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure.

He added that, most regrettably, the situation was likely to deteriorate further as rains were expected to continue over areas already submerged by more than two months of flooding. The prime minister also apprised the EU dignitary of the efforts undertaken by the government, which include large scale humanitarian response for people in the affected areas, by immediate dispatch and distribution of food, medicine and relief material to those affected by floods.

The government has also established a Relief Fund for people all over the country and made arrangements for Overseas Pakistanis to donate for the flood relief efforts, he added. The prime minister shared that a UN Flash Appeal was launched on August 30 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements endorsed by the UN.