Ahsan wants completion of Gwadar Safe City Project in 6 months

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the Balochistan government to revise PC-1 for Gwadar Safe City Project before the next meeting of Central Development Working Party in September in a bid to complete the project within six months.

Under the project, as many as 675 CCTV cameras will be installed in various parts of Gwadar to secure the area.Chairing a steering committee meeting to review the progress on the project, the minister directed the chief secretary Balochistan to rationalize the cost of the project while recruiting professional project director for the project.“The prime objective of the project is to take maximum security measures for Gwadar which will be a gateway for the CPEC,” said Ahsan Iqbal. He also directed the provincial government to hold a meeting next week with Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), which is providing technical and operational support for the Gwadar Safe City Project.

During the meeting, the chief secretary Balochistan briefed the minister about the status of the project and informed the minister that the equipment was already procured for the project.The meeting was also attended by the additional secretary Planning Commission, the secretary Ministry of Information & Technology and the IGP Islamabad.