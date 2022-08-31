Visit to flood-hit areas: PML-N workers say not allowed to meet PM

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed concern over ignoring them during the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the flood-hit Charsadda and other parts of the province.



The party workers and leaders have shown their annoyance over social media and said they were not even allowed to meet the prime minister.

The party’s Charsadda district president, Mian Humayun Shah Kakakhel, in his audio message and post said his family had been affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League since Qayyum Khan-era and he was serving as district president of the party but he was not allowed to meet the prime minister during his visit. He complained that he along with other party office-bearers were stopped and dragged out of the venue which was an insult to the ideological workers.

He asked the prime minister to inquire as to who was behind the insult to party workers.

He said the party provincial president had sought the names of leaders from the district which he had provided but their names were not included in the list and were not allowed to enter the venue.

Another leader Mian Alamgir Shah in his post said the prime minister was the leader of all the workers but his staff had no right to insult the party workers. He said the workers were assets of the party and they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the party and its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, but they also deserve respect.

Yet another leader of the party and provincial senior vice-president, Arbab Khyzer Hayat, also expressed his anger. In a post on social media, he said he was resigning from his seat in protest over Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ignoring Peshawar during his visit.

He said the flood destroyed a number of villages, including Jala Bela, Mian Gujjar, Kandar, Shah Alam, Bela, Lot Koroona, Garhi Sharif Khan, Islamabad Koroona, etc, but the PM did not visit the area to express solidarity with the affectees.