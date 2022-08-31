No work at PSB sports projects for five months

KARACHI: All hopes of replacement of decades old tartan track, redevelopment and maintenance of other old infrastructure of Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) National Sports Training and Coaching Centre (NSTCC) in Karachi have been dashed once again. Despite issuance of tenders of various development works, nothing is being done at the center, 'The News' has learnt.

Informed sources said that all thing were going smoothly, tenders of various development works had been issued and the multipurpose sports complex at the coaching centre had also been inaugurated but since the regime change in Islamabad, everything has come to a standstill.

Sources said that these days there is no sports director at the coaching centre. Over the five months since the regime change, two directors have been posted from Islamabad but both returned after working for a couple of months.

During the tenure of Shahidul Islam as director sports, the multipurpose sports complex was completed and inaugurated earlier this year.

Another project which is near completion is the construction and renovation of flats of PSB employees.

The projects delayed include the replacement of tartan track which was laid way back in 1996, the installation of floodlights, laying of a hockey turf, a football stadium with better seating arrangements for spectators, and sprinkling system. There was no high official available at the centre in Karachi to comment on the delay.