Relief fund set up to provide ration to 100,000 families

LAHORE:The Punjab Development Network (PDN), a bunch of welfare organisations, has announced the establishment of a relief fund to provide ration and other help to 100,000 flood-affected families under the leadership of former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

According to a statement issued by the head of PDN Chaudhry Sarwar, all the organisations are standing with the flood victims and they will not be left alone in any case. Sarwar further said that he is deeply grateful to all the member organisations of Punjab Development Network and LIHS and the donors of Sarwar Foundation for their donations. We have started providing ration to 100,000 flood affected families in the first phase and we have achieved 50% of the target in two days. We have secured the commitment of 50,000 ration packs from people who are dedicated to serving the flood victims, he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said in the next phase, they will go to help the flood victims wherever they are in Pakistan including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. He said that the way the Pakistan Army and other organisations are working on the front line to help the flood victims is commendable. Federal and all provincial governments have to come on one page and work for the flood victims. It is not right time to do politics, now we have to stand with the flood victims only, he added.

one day salary: Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) donated one day salary of its entire staff to help the flood affectees. The Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Zahid Aziz presented the cheque to Provincial Housing Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal in the presence of Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed here on Tuesday. The Punjab government will use all its resources to help the flood affectees, said Mian Aslam Iqbal, adding other subordinate departments also actively participated in helping the flood victims.

relief programme: The Vice-Chancellor, University of Okara, Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, has initiated a campaign to collect funds and necessary utensils for the victims of the countrywide floods. He also vowed to provide on-spot services like healthcare and mechanical eradication of dengue and malaria larva.

This was decided in a meeting of the university faculty and administrative staff. The UO’s Registrar, Dr Muhammad Tahir Khan, has been made focal person for this support programme.