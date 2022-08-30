Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

LISBON: Palaeontologists in Portugal have unearthed the fossilised skeleton of what could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe.
The remains are thought to be those of a sauropod, a herbivourous dinosaur 12 metres tall and 25 metres long that roamed the Earth around 150 million years ago. "It’s one of the biggest specimens discovered in Europe, perhaps in the world," palaeontologist Elisabete Malafaia, from the Faculty of Sciences at Lisbon University, told AFP on Monday. The bones were uncovered by Portuguese and Spanish scientists in the garden of a house near Pombal in central Portugal at the beginning of August.
