Telethon fund raising scheme key to revival of flood victims: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the people living in and outside Pakistan are actively participating in the telethon transmission to provide financial support to the flood affectees.

Imran Khan's telethon fund raising will help in easing the difficulties of the flood affectees. The Captain has proved that he is standing with the masses in their every time of distress and difficulty. The Punjab government under the leadership of Imran Khan is standing on the forefront and is leading all others in the rehabilitation activities of the flood affectees. We are moving towards rehabilitation of the affectees and their settlements after providing rescue services in the affected areas, he said.

In a statement on Monday, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the most adorable leader of millions of Pakistanis is Chairman PTI Imran Khan and he has won the hearts of the nation by coming into the field to provide rescue and relief activities to the flood affectees.

He said that whenever Imran Khan called upon the nation in the time of difficulty then the nation also fully backed him. The hallmark public service projects such as the Shaukat Khanum and the Namal became possible due to complete support and cooperation of the people. The Overseas Pakistanis like always are generously helping the flood affectees on the call of Imran Khan.