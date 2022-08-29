Bilawal condemns FIR against journalist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned registration of a fabricated case against journalist Waqar Satti by Punjab government. In his statement, PPP chairman said that no example of registering cases against journalists by the government could be found in any civilized society for fear of criticism.
He said that it is not the tradition of a democratic society to put the safety of journalist Waqar Satti’s life at stake just to stop criticism. Bilawal said that filing a case against a journalist for pointing out a misdeed or statement of a leader is a sheer sign of a fascist approach. “Punjab government must withdraw the fabricated case against Waqar Satti, as a personal vendetta against someone does not suit a government”, he added.
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has strongly condemned the case...
PESHAWAR: Vegetable prices have increased in Peshawar considerably after the devastating floods in the country.A...
SUKKUR: The people from different caress of Tharparkar gathered at Thar Coal Road near Kaloi Town and staged a...
KARACHI: The BISP funds allocated for the Badin district flood victims were said to be deducted as reported on...
Imran Khan has intensified his campaign of targeting the establishment
FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that PTI chairman Imran Khan will be defeated in...
Comments