Bilawal condemns FIR against journalist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned registration of a fabricated case against journalist Waqar Satti by Punjab government. In his statement, PPP chairman said that no example of registering cases against journalists by the government could be found in any civilized society for fear of criticism.

He said that it is not the tradition of a democratic society to put the safety of journalist Waqar Satti’s life at stake just to stop criticism. Bilawal said that filing a case against a journalist for pointing out a misdeed or statement of a leader is a sheer sign of a fascist approach. “Punjab government must withdraw the fabricated case against Waqar Satti, as a personal vendetta against someone does not suit a government”, he added.