Pakistan down Saudi Arabia in Asian U20 volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday downed Saudi Arabia 3-1 to set a seventh place clash with Bahrain in the 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship in Riffa, Bahrain.

It was a tough game between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The Green-shirts were off to a fine start when they won the first set 28-26. In the second set, Saudi Arabia extended fine fight and levelled the score 1-1 with a 25-14 victory. However, it did not unsettle Pakistan as they recovered and won the next two sets 26-24 and 25-18 to seal a comfortable win.

Pakistan will now face hosts Bahrain on Monday (today).

“It was a fine game. The boys did well and we are now planning for our next game against Bahrain,” Pakistan's assistant coach Mohammad Saeed told 'The News' from Bahrain. “We will choose from our ten available players for tomorrow's clash. We lost two key players at a crucial stage of the event which unsettled our combination,” Saeed said.