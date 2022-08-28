Former human rights Minister Shireen Mazari. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Former human rights Minister Shireen Mazari claimed on Saturday former prime minister Imran Khan had been misguided on the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In an interview to a news channel, she again blamed the-then law minister Farogh Naseem for filing the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. She said it was Farogh Naseem who had damaged the PTI government the most. She said it was also a big mistake to accept the nomination of the chief election commissioner.

“On the enforced disappearance bill, Farogh Naseem lodged a complaint against me at the Aabpara and I had to appear before them,” she alleged.