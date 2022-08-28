IHC to hear contempt of court plea against Nawaz, Shehbaz tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set for hearing in the Islamabad High Court with the objections of the Registrar’s Office, reported local media.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the application tomorrow (Monday).

Lawyer Syed Zafar Ali Shah, as a petitioner, has filed an application in the IHC in which it has been stated that Nawaz Sharif went abroad with the permission of the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to illness and Shehbaz Sharif submitted an affidavit that his brother (Nawaz Sharif) would return after recovery but his brother did not return. It has been requested that Nawaz Sharif be declared a proclaimed offender by various courts, contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif and the court should issue orders for the return of Nawaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Federal Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been made parties in the petition. The Registrar’s Office objected that the affidavit had been submitted in the LHC, therefore, that was the forum for the application.