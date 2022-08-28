Pakistan overpower Qatar in Asian U-20 Volleyball Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan bulldozed Qatar 3-0 in their 7-12th place classification phase of the 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship at Riffa, Bahrain, on Saturday.

Pakistan did a fine job to keep Qatar in check throughout the showdown. After winning the first set 25-19, Pakistan showed more resolve in the second set and won it by 25-16 to take 2-0 lead. The third set remained tough as Qatar also went all out which unsettled the Pakistanis at times. However the Green-shirts were able to snatch the set 27-25 after a nail-biter to seal a straight sets win.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob said the team played with confidence.

“I think we played with more confidence today. Had our team played with such a confidence against Korea then we could also beat them,” Yaqoob said.

“We should have beaten either China or Korea which could help us move into the top-eight,” Yaqoob lamented.

Pakistan will now face Saudi Arabia in the 7th to 10th place semi-finals on Sunday (today).

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan went 1-3 down to South Korea in a crucial game which also put the country out of the title contention.

Pakistan had a fine start to the show when they lifted the first set 25-23. However at this stage Korea brought in more discipline in their ranks and went on to keep Pakistan under pressure until the end.