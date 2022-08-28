Pak women football team to depart today

KARACHI: Pakistan women football team will fly out of Lahore for Nepal on Sunday (today) to feature in the SAFF Women Football Championship which will begin from September 6.

Maria Khan-led side will open their journey with their Group A game against India on September 7. This will be followed by their clash against Bangladesh on September 10 and Maldives on September 13.

The event will be opened at Kathmandu with the show between Bhutan and Nepal on September 6. Pakistan has appointed Adeel Rizki as a coach. This is the first time that he will be coaching any national team as a head coach.

Pakistan team also has a British Pakistani Nadia Khan in its squad. Nadia will travel to Nepal from Leeds to join the side. The seven teams have been clubbed in two groups. The Group A carries India, Pakistan, Maldives and Bangladesh while Group B contains Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Squad: Alina Ispahani, Anmol Hira, Atiqa Nasir, Ghazala Amir, Hajra Khan, Khadija Kazmi, Maliha Nasir, Malika-e-Noor (vice captain), Maria Khan (captain), Marvi Baig, Mishal Bhatti, Nadia Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Nizalia Siddiqui, Rameen Fareed, Roshnan Ali, Sahar Zaman, Sara Khan, Shani Shahida, Shanzay Nazir, Suha Hirani, Syeda Mahpara and Zulfia Nazir.