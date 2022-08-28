Nasir, Noor to meet in squash finale

ISLAMABAD: It’s all Pakistan affair in the final of $ 12000 PSF-Combaxx International Squash as Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman emerged winners in the hard-fought semis at the Mushaf Complex Saturday.

The favourite for the title Nasir survived a late charge from the Egyptian Abdallah Elmasry to win the second semis 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 10-12 and 11-7 in 48 minutes of hard and tough squash.

Nasir had an early advantage, making it tough for the Egyptian to gather points and won many points on drops that were played from the top of the court. However, the Egyptian fought back brilliantly, winning the second game easily. His uncanny reach and ability to pick the ball from all corners of the court kept Nasir in check. Following an extended third game win, both players were seen playing long rallies at the start of the fifth with Nasir getting well ahead following a couple of unforced errors committed by the Egyptian.

Nasir never looked behind, breaking clear with a five points advantage.

Though Elmasry made an all out effort to narrow the gap, it was a tough task in the dying moments of the match. “It was a tough and hard game that required exceptional stamina. Despite one odd injury problem, I am fit enough to beat the best in the tournament.

The Egyptian was indeed one of the toughest opponents as he had already beaten top seed,” Nasir said.

The former top 39 international ranked player will now meet Noor Zaman in the final Sunday. Noor had to gather all his resources to beat fighting Muhammad Ashab Irfan 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10. Both played exciting squash with Ashab rallying back to take the semis into the fourth game. A couple of close calls went Noor Zaman’s way as Ashab did miss a trick of not taking Noor disadvantage and that was his loose play upfront.

“I will make all possible efforts to give a tough fight to Nasir in the final. The semis against Ashab was tough as he made an all-out effort to take the game into the fifth game,” Noor said.