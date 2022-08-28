German tourist detained in Iran

BERLIN: A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance.

The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention.

News of the arrest follows the detention of a string of foreigners and dual nationals by Iran’s security forces over recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related charges. Rights groups call that a tactic to win concessions from abroad by inventing charges, which Tehran denies.