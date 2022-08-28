German tourist detained in Iran

BERLIN: A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance.
The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention.
News of the arrest follows the detention of a string of foreigners and dual nationals by Iran’s security forces over recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related charges. Rights groups call that a tactic to win concessions from abroad by inventing charges, which Tehran denies.
LONDON: A sporty Ford Escort that was once princess Diana´s runabout sold at auction for Â£737,000 on Saturday, a...
GENEVA: UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Saturday that the potential extradition and prosecution of Julian...
KYIV, Ukraine: There is a risk of a radioactive leak at Ukraine´s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe´s...
UNITED NATIONS: Russia on Saturday prevented the adoption of a joint declaration following a four-week UN conference...
SEOUL: Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers,...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Ukrainian passport holders who have entered...
Comments